Why Walmart Wants to Reinvent the Plastic Bag

The average working life of one plastic bag is only 12 minutes.

Walmart is asking other retailers to join it on a journey to reinvent the plastic bag.

According to Walmart’s Director of Sustainability Anna Vinogradova, the average working life of one plastic bag is only 12 minutes. While a plastic bag’s convenience can’t be disputed — a bag is at the center of the final interaction of almost every in-store purchase — it’s estimated that 100 billion plastic bags are being used annually in the U.S. alone, and less than 10% of them are recycled, she pointed out.

“Among the adages about invention is one that says we must invent for the world we want to see — not the one we’re living in,” Vinogradova said in a post on the company’s website. “At Walmart, we try and imagine a better future every day, and we invite the innovators of the world with us. Now, we’re considering a big question: What does a world look like beyond the retail shopping bag?”

Retailers are looking for alternative solutions, but these alternatives have yet to garner widespread use by the public, and many still have significant environmental impacts, Vinogradova added.

That’s why Walmart is searching for innovative design solutions to take the place of today’s retail bag and is inviting others to get involved.

“We’re inviting inventors and innovators from around the world to submit their solutions to the Beyond the Bag Challenge, which will be launched in partnership with global design firm IDEO on Aug. 3,” she said. “The Beyond the Bag Challenge invites innovators, suppliers, designers and problem-solvers to submit their ideas for game-changing sustainable bag solutions, with an initial focus on implementation in the United States.”

People with ideas or solutions for an environmentally friendly single-use bag, retail bag alternatives, reusable models or an altogether new delivery system should submit their ideas through the Beyond the Bag Challenge’s website until Sept. 10. The challenge aims to identify potential solutions that meet diverse customer and regional needs in a more sustainable way.

“Because Walmart has set an aspirational zero waste goal, we have joined the Beyond the Bag initiative as a founding partner to accelerate innovation for much needed solutions,” Vinogradova said. “With funding from Walmart, Target and CVS Health, this three-year initiative is led by Closed Loop Partners with the goal of identifying, testing and implementing viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag. Collectively, founding partners have committed $15 million to launch the Beyond the Bag Initiative.”

Vinogradova added that creating large-scale change to address a global waste challenge simply can’t happen in a vacuum. It calls for commitment and cooperation from across the industry to drive change through inventive and transformational thinking.

Closed Loop Partners will work with winning solutions to develop potential piloting opportunities and bring their design toward a reality, according to Walmart.

“By working as a collective, we are hopeful we can build a better future,” Vinogradova said. “And we invite others across the bag value chain — including retailers, suppliers, materials recovery facilities, municipalities, advocacy groups and more — who share that hope to join us in seeking solutions.”